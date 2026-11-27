Patna: RJD MP Surendra Yadav initially backed an increase in parliamentary seats before backtracking from his statement after courting controversy, even as RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha strongly opposed the move.
Yadav Clarifies Remarks Amid Controversy
Yadav supported increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats in proportion to the country's population, arguing that it would benefit both voters and elected representatives by improving public representation.
However, amid speculation about internal party differences, Yadav clarified that his remarks related only to Bihar's panchayat elections. He said he would abide by the decision made by RJD president Lalu Prasad regarding the proposed legislation.
Jha Questions Government’s Delimitation Proposal
In contrast, Jha described the proposed exercise as a "strangulation campaign" rather than delimitation and questioned the government's approach to the Women's Reservation Bill. He pointed out that Parliament had already passed the women's reservation legislation, which had received presidential assent and been notified in the Gazette, questioning the need for the government's renewed push on the issue.
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RJD Yet To Announce Official Stand
RJD has yet to announce its official position on the delimitation bill, which the Centre is expected to introduce in Parliament next week.
Bihar RJD chief spokesperson Shakti Singh said a decision would be made after examining the proposed legislation in detail.