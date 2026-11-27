Delimitation Debate Stirs Bihar Politics As RJD MP Surendra Yadav Backtracks Amid Manoj Jha's Opposition | ANI

Patna: RJD MP Surendra Yadav initially backed an increase in parliamentary seats before backtracking from his statement after courting controversy, even as RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha strongly opposed the move.

Yadav Clarifies Remarks Amid Controversy

Yadav supported increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats in proportion to the country's population, arguing that it would benefit both voters and elected representatives by improving public representation.

#WATCH | Bihar, Patna: On speculations about the Delimitation Bill to be tabled during Parliament’s Special Session, RJD MP Manoj Jha says, "When did the monsoon session end? It hasn’t ended yet. Have you ever heard of the monsoon continuing during the winter season? What kind of 'Chanakya-niti' is this? What is it that you want? To strangle democracy? This is a strangulation campaign; it is not 'delimitation' at all. It is the 'decimation of democracy.' I call it the 'decimation of democracy' because their objective is 'gerrymandering', the same thing they did in Assam, and they now want to replicate it across the entire country. This is absolutely unacceptable. You might try to 'cook' the numbers; after all, you have a fine 'pressure cooker' at your disposal, and Amit Shah even controls the valve and the whistle of that pressure cooker. But when the people finally blow the whistle, your eardrums will shatter." — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026

However, amid speculation about internal party differences, Yadav clarified that his remarks related only to Bihar's panchayat elections. He said he would abide by the decision made by RJD president Lalu Prasad regarding the proposed legislation.

Jha Questions Government’s Delimitation Proposal

In contrast, Jha described the proposed exercise as a "strangulation campaign" rather than delimitation and questioned the government's approach to the Women's Reservation Bill. He pointed out that Parliament had already passed the women's reservation legislation, which had received presidential assent and been notified in the Gazette, questioning the need for the government's renewed push on the issue.

Also Watch:

RJD Yet To Announce Official Stand

RJD has yet to announce its official position on the delimitation bill, which the Centre is expected to introduce in Parliament next week.

Bihar RJD chief spokesperson Shakti Singh said a decision would be made after examining the proposed legislation in detail.