Bihar Politics Heats Up As RJD Seeks Disqualification Of 2 Independent MLCs Over BJP Induction | IANS

Patna: RJD Rajya Sabha MP and national chief spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha on Sunday sought the disqualification of newly elected MLCs Banshidhar Brajwasi and Rahul Raj, alleging that their induction into the BJP violated anti-defection provisions.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Jha showed photographs and videos of the two MLCs joining the BJP and said the RJD would approach the Legislative Council Acting Chairman Ram Vachan Rai, seeking termination of their membership.

"Both have violated the anti-defection law. We will demand their disqualification," he said, urging the acting chairman to act in accordance with the Constitution.

Patna, Bihar: RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha says, "This is mandate theft at two levels. We had heard of vote theft, but this is mandate theft. You are stealing the mandate because an important element within the JD(U) is also helping you do so..." https://t.co/QOG1fXwr8R — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026

BJP Denies Formal Induction Of MLCs

The controversy erupted after the two Independent MLCs were seen joining the BJP on Saturday. The RJD and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) argue that Independents elected to the legislature cannot subsequently join a political party.

BJP, however, has since claimed that the two have only extended support to it and have not formally joined the party. It has also deleted social media posts announcing their induction.

Election Results And Party Affiliations

While Rahul Raj won the Saran Teachers' seat after being denied a BJP ticket when it was allotted to the JD(U), Brajwasi retained the Tirhut Graduates' seat for a second consecutive term, defeating the JD(U) candidate. Brajwasi was re-inducted into the BJP four days after the results were declared on October 27.

Brajwasi, who retained the Tirhut Graduates' seat as an Independent for a second consecutive term, also joined the BJP.

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JD(U) Candidates Question Alliance Support

Meanwhile, JD(U) candidate Anand Pushkar, defeated in the Saran Teachers' constituency, questioned the role of senior BJP leaders in the Bihar Legislative Council elections, asking whether coalition dharma was solely his party's responsibility.

In a Facebook post, Pushkar questioned the roles of BJP MPs Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Radha Mohan Singh, alleging that several BJP leaders did not support him despite assurances during the campaign.

Earlier, JD(U) candidate Abhishek Jha alleged in a Facebook post that a political 'chakravyuh' orchestrated by NDA leaders led to his defeat.