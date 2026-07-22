Bihar Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannon To Stop NEET Protesters' Lok Bhavan March In Patna | X - @aviksahaindia

Patna, July 22: The Bihar Police on Wednesday fired tear gas shells, used water cannon and baton-charged to thwart a ‘Lok Bhavan march’ by student leaders here, who were demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak.

The protesters had gathered under the banner of the All India Students' Association (AISA), an affiliate of the CPI(ML) Liberation, and faced police action near Gandhi Maidan, about three km away from the Governor's residence.

CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Sandeep Sourav, who is a former AISA national general secretary, was leading the procession.

"We are on the streets to bring the Modi government back to its senses. Our demand is that in the wake of the brutal suppression of the Jantar Mantar protests, not only Pradhan, but also Union Home Minister Amit Shah tender his resignation as the Delhi Police had acted upon his instructions," he told PTI Videos.

Patna, Bihar: CPI(ML) MLA Sandeep Saurav says, "Gambling was already illegal. Now, some legal provisions have been introduced, and taxes will also be collected from it. The government is currently facing financial challenges and is looking for ways to generate revenue from all… pic.twitter.com/fY66w55mzf — IANS (@ians_india) July 21, 2026

Police could not immediately confirm the number of people detained in connection with the protests.

NEET Protest Continues In Delhi

Protesters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday, as the agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations entered its second month.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)