Bihar Boat Tragedy Claims 13 Children's Lives In Vaishali, Large Hole Found In Vessel; Officials Face Action | ANI

Patna: A large hole has been found in a boat that capsized in the Ganga river in Bihar’s Vaishali district, claiming the lives of 13 children, including seven from the same extended family.

Local residents expressed their anger and frustration over the boat's dilapidated condition and accused the administration of not replacing the boat, even when a complaint was lodged with officials concerned. The district administration stated that the victims included nine girls and four boys.

VIDEO | Bihar: At least 13 children killed after a boat capsized in the Ganga river in Vaishali district.A young survivor, Ajit Kumar Ashwani, says, "The boat sank. Many people [were on board]. There was a hole in the boat, so it sank. We were on our way to attend a 'bhoj' (feast)."Aditya Kumar, another survivor says, "Water started filling up inside the boat, and then it sank. There were many people. As water filled the boat and it went down, everyone started jumping off."On how he was saved, Aditya said, "Someone brought out a wooden log, so I grabbed onto it and pulled myself out."A local resident, Satyendra said, "My brother's grandson, his three granddaughters, and my own little girl drowned. We found out late at night when a commotion broke out. We ran toward the spot from here, but it takes only minutes to finish everything. Another man, Bindeshwar jumped in and saved three children and then went back in. I kept the children on top [of the water], but when I went to pull the adults out, they started dragging me down with them. I couldn't handle them. There were 20 people on that boat..."(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

Boat's deteriorating condition raises concerns

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) retrieved the boat from the river after the accident. Eyewitnesses said the boat was provided to people in flood-prone Raghopur several years ago and had deteriorated over time. The boat capsized near Rampur Shyamchand village under Raghopur police station limits around 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Bihar | Bodies of victims who lost their lives in the boat capsize incident in Raghopur Diara area of Vaishali district, being taken for cremation. At least 13 children died in the incident. https://t.co/sKRW9I0iON — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026

All victims were in the age group of 10 to 14. They were travelling to a neighbouring village to attend a ‘shraddh’ feast when the boat capsized.

According to the locals, around 35 children were travelling to a feast on the dilapidated boat when it capsized in the middle of the Ganga river. The district administration claimed 15–20 people were aboard the boat. Six people, comprising two adults and four children, who were rescued are undergoing treatment at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna.

Officials face action over tragedy

Meanwhile, Vaishali District Magistrate (DM) Varsha Singh said that the district administration has sought explanations from the Raghopur circle officer and police station in-charge, and ordered their salaries withheld until further orders in view of the tragedy. “The boat was privately owned, and action will certainly be taken against those operating it. However, action is also being taken against the officials responsible for supervising its operation,” she remarked.

While talking to FPJ, she said an inquiry committee has been formed to probe the boat tragedy and that the committee would submit its report by tomorrow.

DM visited the spot and reviewed the rescue efforts, directing officials to expedite the operation and ensure proper medical care for the injured.

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Compensation announced for victims' families

The administration has provided Rs 4 lakh to each deceased child’s family as ex-gratia assistance, Rs 3,000 under the Kabir Antyeshti scheme and Rs 20,000 under the Chief Minister’s Family Benefit Scheme.

The Prime Minister has also announced Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the family of each deceased person and Rs 50,000 for each injured person.