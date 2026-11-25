Anant Singh's Daughter's Grand Wedding In Bihar Draws Thousands, Triggers Kilometre-Long Traffic Jams | File Pic

Patna: The wedding of Mokama MLA Anant Singh’s daughter Shivangi Singh triggered massive traffic congestion in and around his ancestral village Nadwan on Wednesday, with vehicles stranded in queues stretching several kilometres as thousands of people turned up for the celebrations.

The turnout was so large that many visitors abandoned their vehicles and walked through adjoining fields to reach the venue. Despite parking arrangements and restrictions on vehicle movement, traffic remained severely disrupted.

Massive Turnout At Wedding Celebrations

Singh had announced that he had invited the entire state and that people did not need formal invitation cards to attend the wedding. His associates estimated that four to five lakh people could attend, while some put the figure at seven to eight lakh.

The bridegroom, Rishikesh Kumar, alias Ankit, hails from Krishnanagar in Bihta and has been living in the US for several years. He set out for Nadwan on Wednesday in a Defender SUV gifted to him by Singh during the tilak ceremony on November 20. The journey normally takes around two hours but was delayed by traffic congestion.

Grand Arrangements And VIP Guests

The celebrations included a pandal spread across around 25 bighas, separate arrangements for VIP guests and a helipad for dignitaries arriving by helicopter. Among those attending were Union Minister Lalan Singh, BJP MP Vivek Thakur, former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former MP Rama Singh and former Bihar MLA Sadhu Yadav.

Horse Racing Suspended Amid Overcrowding

A horse-racing competition organised as part of the celebrations was suspended midway after spectators crowded around the ground. Some people were also seen climbing high-tension electricity towers to watch the event, prompting organisers to postpone the remaining races until Thursday. The winner was to receive a Mahindra Thar, while the second- and third-place finishers were promised a motorcycle and a scooter.

Around 150 varieties of food were reportedly prepared, including nearly 30 lakh rasgullas. Singh had said that VIP guests and ordinary visitors would be served the same menu.

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Fatal Accident Overshadows Wedding Celebrations

Meanwhile, the celebrations were overshadowed by the death of two young men in a road accident in Nalanda district. The victims, aged around 26–27, were residents of Isua Beldariya village and were reportedly travelling with a friend to attend the wedding when their motorcycle collided head-on with another bike. Both died, while their companion was injured.

The celebrations began with a tilak ceremony on November 20, followed by haldi, mehendi and musical programmes on November 23. Videos of Singh’s wife, Neelam Devi, dancing at the functions also went viral on social media.