After RJD, Congress Offers Nitish Kumar To Rejoin Mahagathbandhan Amid Bihar Political Buzz | X - VijayKChy

Patna: Ever since Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be enforced in all BJP-ruled and NDA-ruled states, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has taken it as an opportunity to invite JD(U) president and former chief minister Nitish Kumar to join the opposition alliance.

Opposition reaches out to Nitish

After senior RJD leader and party MLA Bhai Virendra offered Nitish a return to the Mahagathbandhan—as both the parties believe in socialist politics—former Bihar Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh also invited Nitish to join the Mahagathbandhan.

While talking to reporters, Singh claimed that nothing was fine in the ruling NDA. He asserted that Nitish had always followed socialist ideology and that it was natural for him to feel uncomfortable given the agenda the BJP was trying to implement.

“I am not aware under what circumstances he went there (NDA). His real place is with socialism. As his discomfort there increases, he will have to leave the NDA,” he remarked.

JD(U) focuses on legislators’ training

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated a one-day orientation programme for the party’s legislators, aimed at familiarising newly elected MLAs and MLCs with legislative responsibilities, house procedures and the law-making process.

Experts from PRS Legislative Research briefed the legislators on five key areas: legislative responsibilities and committees, the law-making process, recent legislative developments in India, the state budget, and Bihar’s economy and finances.

JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said many party legislators were elected for the first time and needed training to effectively discharge their legislative responsibilities.

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Party leaders underline future plans

Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar said the programme would help legislators improve their contribution to public-interest issues. He urged party legislators to remain in their constituencies, reach out to voters at the booth level, understand their problems and ensure that beneficiaries receive government scheme benefits.

State JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha said, “Today, I have no hesitation in saying that the future of the party lies with our leader and Health Minister Nishant Ji. I can say with full confidence that the party’s future is in safe and strong hands. Through his (Nishant's) working style and public service, he has won a place in the hearts of the people in a very short period.”