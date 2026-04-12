Youth’s Suspicious Death Sparks Road Blockade In Chhatarpur; Family Alleges Police Assault, Bribery | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur staged a blockade by placing a deceased's body on the road, completely disrupting traffic movement, on Sunday.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as Arjun Shriwas, who allegedly died a suspicious death. Arjun had a minor domestic dispute with his wife, which the police allegedly exploited as a means for extortion.

The deceased's family alleges that police personnel summoned him to the station, assaulted him, and demanded a bribe of ₹40,000.

When the money was not paid, he was subjected to brutal torture. It is alleged that, unable to bear the police's physical assault and mental pressure, the youth consumed poison, which led to his death.

Arjun consumed the poison on Friday. He was initially admitted to a local hospital in Gaurihar; however, as his condition deteriorated, he was referred to the Banda Medical College in Uttar Pradesh. He passed away during treatment.

The deceased's father, Shriram Rajak, alleges that ASI Rajkumar Shukla, Constable Amit Sharma, and Constable Shankar Patel, all posted at the Gaurihar police station, assaulted his son.

He states that the police personnel were demanding money, and when they did not receive the amount, they tortured his son to such an extent that he took his own life

Following the incident, an atmosphere of outrage prevails across the entire region, and people are raising questions regarding the conduct and functioning of the police force.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the gravity of the matter, a team from the Chhatarpur Police has reached Banda and has already recorded the statements of the family members. The administration is keeping a close watch on the situation.