 You Are Not Survivors, You Are Fighters, Says Kriti Sanon To Women In Bhopal
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You Are Not Survivors, You Are Fighters, Says Kriti Sanon To Women In Bhopal

Kriti Sanon, UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador, urged women affected by social evils to see themselves as “fighters” during an interaction in Bhopal. At a programme by United Nations Population Fund and the police, she met victims of ‘Jhagda’ and ‘Natra’ practices, praised their courage, visited Shakti Café, and interacted with girls training in martial arts, encouraging empowerment and resilience.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 10, 2026, 12:12 AM IST
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “Do not address yourselves as survivors; you are fighters,” said Bollywood actress and UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador Kriti Sanon while interacting with victims of social evils here on Thursday.

A programme was organised by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the police department to showcase efforts undertaken through community policing to empower women, children, and marginalised communities.

While interacting with women affected by the ‘Jhagda’ and ‘Natra’ traditions, Sanon met a woman who had been married three times during her childhood. Expressing shock at the ordeal, the ambassador insisted that such women be addressed as fighters rather than survivors.

Sanon also met girls training in martial arts and requested them to demonstrate their skills. She later joined them, matching their steps in front of the gathering. Additionally, she visited ‘Shakti Cafe’, which is operated by victims, and toured the Mahila police station premises to interact with police personnel.

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