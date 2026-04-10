You Are Not Survivors, You Are Fighters, Says Kriti Sanon To Women In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “Do not address yourselves as survivors; you are fighters,” said Bollywood actress and UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador Kriti Sanon while interacting with victims of social evils here on Thursday.

A programme was organised by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the police department to showcase efforts undertaken through community policing to empower women, children, and marginalised communities.

While interacting with women affected by the ‘Jhagda’ and ‘Natra’ traditions, Sanon met a woman who had been married three times during her childhood. Expressing shock at the ordeal, the ambassador insisted that such women be addressed as fighters rather than survivors.

Sanon also met girls training in martial arts and requested them to demonstrate their skills. She later joined them, matching their steps in front of the gathering. Additionally, she visited ‘Shakti Cafe’, which is operated by victims, and toured the Mahila police station premises to interact with police personnel.