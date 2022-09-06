World Travel Market Responsible Tourism India Awards ceremony today

Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre (Minto Hall) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The WTM (World Travel Market) Responsible Tourism India awards will be presented at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre (Minto Hall) at 6 pm on Wednesday.

The event has been organised by International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) in association with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India, MP Chapter.

The award function will be held outside London for the first time,” a Board official said. Tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur will be present. The awards will be given in 10 categories. Apart from India, countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Bhutan, Malaysia and Nepal participated in the award. The winner has been selected by an international jury chaired by ICRT director Harald Goodwin.

Award Categories

1. Decarbonised Travel and Tourism

2. Sustaining Employees and Community through Pandemic

3. Destination Building Back Better Post Covid

4. Increase Diversity in Tourism: How Inclusive is Our Industries

5. Reducing Plastic Waste in the Environment

6. Growing the Local Economic Benefit

7. Access for the differently-abled Age Travellers, Employees and Holiday Makers

8. Increase Tourism Contribution to Natural Heritage and Biodiversity

9. Conserving Water and Improving Water Security and Supply for Neighbour

10. Contributing to Cultural Heritage