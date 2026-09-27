World Tourism Day 2026 MP Tourist Visits Nearly Double In Three Years, Ujjain Leads | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of domestic tourists visiting Madhya Pradesh has doubled over the past three years. In 2023, as many as 11.19 crore tourists from other parts of the country visited MP.

Their numbers went up to 13.39 crore in 2024 and to 21.03 crore in 2025.

According to the data by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department, the visitors grew by 7.64 crore between 2024 and 2025 alone. The rise was mainly due to the growing popularity of Kubreshwar and Bageshwar dhams.

Kubreshwar Dham in Sehore district drew 1.5 crore visitors in 2025. Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur district was visited by 9 lakh devotees.

Other major pilgrimage centres that saw a jump in the number of visitors were Ratangarh Mata Mandir, Datia (one crore), Pitambara Peeth (40 lakh) and Dewas Tekri (10 lakh).

Ujjain was the biggest tourist attraction in 2025, which drew 8.14 crore visitors, up from 7.23 crore in 2024 and 5.28 crore in 2023.

Maihar in Satna district recorded 1.61 crore pilgrim visits in 2025, following 1.33 crore in 2024 and 1.68 crore in 2023. Khajuraho and Mandu were also major attractions, drawing 5.47 lakh and 8.27 lakh visitors respectively in 2025.

The footfall in Khajuraho was 4.93 lakh in 2023 and 4.89 lakh in 2024. The corresponding figures for Mandu were 8.29 lakh and 7.56 lakh, respectively.

Cheetahs fail to draw visitors

Kuno National Park in Sheopur district the home to African cheetahs failed to attract wildlife enthusiasts.

As the only place in the country where cheetahs could be seen in the wild, Kuno was expected to emerge as a major tourist attraction in the state.

However, it drew just 6,316 visitors, of which only 45 were foreigners, in 2025.

The traditional wildlife destinations in the state known for their tiger populations continued to be a big draw, with Panna National Park getting 4.03 lakh visitors followed by Kanha (2.55 lakh) and Bandhavgarh (1.99 lakh). Madhai Tiger Sanctuary in Narmadapuram district recorded 4.36 lakh visitors.

Pachmarhi losing charm

Pachmarhi, the only hill station of the state, seems to be losing its charm. The number of tourists visiting Pachmarhi fell sharply from 4.01 lakh in 2023 to 2.88 lakh in 2024.

It went up slightly to 3.11 lakh in 2025, but was still far lower than the 2023 figure. Only 162 foreigners visited Pachmarhi in 2025.

Foreign tourist numbers static

While the number of domestic tourists visiting Madhya Pradesh doubled in 2023-25, the foreign tourists remained static in the same period.

In 2023, the number of foreign tourists visiting the state was 1,82,728, which grew by just around 300 to 1,83,035. Khajuraho was the biggest attraction for foreign tourists, followed by Bandhavgarh in 2025.

Around 33,000 foreign tourists visited Khajuraho while 31,390 travelled to Bandhavgarh.