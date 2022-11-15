World Shooting Para Sport Championships: MP’s Paralympian shooter Rubina Francis wins gold medal for the nation

MP’s Paralympian shooter Rubina Francis wins gold medal for the nation | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy’s Paralympian shooter Rubina Francis won a gold medal in the 10 metre air pistol mixed team event on Tuesday at the ongoing World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, from November 9 to 17.

India won gold in the 10 metre air pistol mixed team event while the Republic of Korea took silver, and Poland's mixed team took bronze.

While talking about the shooter’s victory, her coach, Jaywardhan Singh Chauhan, told the Free Press, "Rubina has a gold medal in the10-metre air pistol mixed team event. This was a much-awaited victory for her. This gold medal will motivate her in her upcoming events as well. If everything goes according to plan, she will not only bring a medal; she’ll win a quota for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics as well. I am very proud of her,"

Earlier, while talking about her impairment to a Free Press reporter over the phone from the UAE, shooter Rubina Francis said, "I never felt anything less, if anything, my impairment kept me moving forward and achieving something more in my life."

Talking about her chances for securing the paralympic berth, the shooter said, "How can I predict anything before my event. All I can do is give my all, perform well, and bring glory to my name; I hope for the best."

Motivating people who are afraid to take up shooting as a sport, the Paralympian said, "If you want to do something different from others and make yourself, your family, and your country proud, then you should definitely try it."

