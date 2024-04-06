World Health Day: Health Facilities In State Improves, Yet Challenges Remain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state has witnessed a tremendous improvement in terms of health infrastructure, but the things are far from satisfactory. A large number of posts in government health facilities are lying vacant and Madhya Pradesh was ranked 17th in the NITI Aayog’s Health Index, which assessed the health situation in 20 big states in 2022.

The World Health Day, celebrated on April 7, is themed on ‘My Health, My Right’ this year. But the people of the state are far from getting access to proper and adequate health services. And the state is yet to give the right to health a statutory status.

Around 4,000 of the 9,000 posts of doctors in the health department and 1,000 of the 3,000 posts in the medical education department are lying vacant.

The state government has also opened new medical colleges and in the years to come, it will enhance the supply of medical graduates. But what is the use of buildings and equipment when there are no doctors, nurses and paramedics in primary and community health centres, district hospitals and even in medical college hospitals.

The Ayushman Yojana has come as a big relief for the poor patients and the state government has expanded its scope to by bringing beneficiaries of Sambal Yojana, all Asha workers and gas victims under it. Diagnostics, drugs, surgical procedures and hospital stay are free for the patients admitted under the scheme.

President, Bhopal Medical Association, Dr Rakesh Malviya said the situation in the state with regard to health facilities had definitely improved but it cannot be called good or satisfactory. “The large number of vacancies in government health institutions was a cause for concern,” he added.

Consultant psychiatrist at Bansal Hospital, Dr Satyakant Trivedi said Right to Health is a good concept but how it can be implemented will have to be discussed and debated. “About two years ago, the Rajasthan government had made a Right to Health law but it led to many disputes and controversies,” he added.