World Environment Day: Water Conservation Project 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan' Launched In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Anurag Verma launched the water conservation project, 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan', to restore an ancient water body at Puraini village in Sohawal development block on the occasion of the World Environment Day on Wednesday.

Chief executive officer of district Panchayat Sanjana Jain and that of Pratipal Bagri and representatives of Panchayat were present on the occasion.

As part of the World Environment Day, Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyanproject will continue till June 16, when Ganga Dashami will be celebrated.

During this period, water bodies will be restored on priority.† The purpose is to use the water bodies to generate employment by encouraging fisheries and growing water chestnuts.

Apart from that, the water bodies will also be tagged.† On June 16, cultural events will be held on June 15-16 on the occasion of Ganga Dashami.

The citizens will also be encouraged to do water harvesting during this period.

Water bodies to be freed from garbage

Sehore: Preservation of water bodies under 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan' and other events related to protecting the environment began in Sehore. Collector Praveen Singh said that a campaign to hold Jal Sammelan and free water bodies from encroachment would be organised. During this period the water bodies will be deepened and cleaned up, he said. He also said that the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department would monitor the implementation of Amrit Yojna.

Singh, along with his family members, planted saplings on the premises of his residence. Singh appealed to people to plant saplings.

Saplings planted on premises of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya (ITBP centre) in Shivpuri

Shivpuri: Saplings were planted on the premises of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya (ITBP centre) on the occasion of the World Environment Day on Wednesday. Principal of the school Puneeta Jyoti and other teachers of the school were present on the occasion. The students also planted saplings. To protect the environment, it is necessary to plant saplings, Jyoti said, adding that everyone should work towards this direction. Because of the lack of greenery, the temperature of the earth is increasing, she said.

Municipality in Narmadapuram seizes 53kg polythene, imposes fine on traders, Team members also remove garbage

Narmadapuram: A team led by chief municipal officer Hemeshwari Patel has inspected a large number of shops near Post Office Chowk near Phoolwati Sabji Mandi and confiscated 53 kilograms of polythene.

The team also imposed a fine on the shopkeepers for keeping polythene against which the Nagar Palika has launched a drive in the city.†

District legal aid officer Ankita Shandilya and the officials of the Nagar Palika informed the shopkeepers about the ill effects of polythene and about single use of plastic. The team members advised the traders against throwing garbage around their shops and using polythene.

The team consisted of Ravi Suryawanshi, Satish Yadav, and others. Apart from them, there were para-legal volunteers like Shivam Dubey, Rekha Sarathe, Pallavi Keer and others. The traders have been advised to put garbage in the trash-carrying vehicles.

The team members also removed the garbage laying on the premises of the Phoolwati Sabji Mandi and its nearby areas. Patel appealed to the residents to keep the banks of the Narmada clean and cooperate with the officials of Nagar Palika. There should not be any kind of dirt on the banks of the river.† Cleanliness inspector Kamlesh Tiwari said that officials are working towards raising awareness among people about the ill effects of using polythene and throwing garbage on roads.

The drive against polythene was launched following instructions from Collector Sonia Meena.