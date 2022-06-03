World Bicycle Day: Pedalling keeps cyclists fit; shielded them from Covid-19

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): O P Kathel pedals for 40-50 km every day. The 65-year-old, who lives in Trilanga area in the city, retired as chief manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB).

He wakes up at 4.30 in the morning and hits the road within an hour. He also undertakes ëlong ridesí once a month or so, pedalling to Pachmarhi, Dodi, Narsingharh and other nearby places. Not only that, he uses a bicycle to go to the market for making small purchases, as also to visit friends and acquaintances.

'Words cannot express the benefits of cycling,î he says. Kathel was hypertensive and had to take medicines. ìI started cycling about three years back. Now, my BP is normal without taking any drugs. Moreover, I feel so young and energetic the whole day,' he says.

Like Kathel, some other city residents also use bicycles for exercise and fitness as well as for commuting to their workplaces and for doing odd jobs.

Rahul Dev Singh (48), who works as DGM in a Central PSU, pedals to his office on Hoshangabad Road from his residence in Aakriti Eco City every day. He says, ìCovid pandemic has taught us how important physical fitness isî. Additionally, we are helping to protect the environment and save fossil fuels, Singh says. When you ride a bicycle, you get exposed to the sun and your Vitamin D needs are easily met, he says.

Mahendra Gogia (58), who lives at Alkapuri, cycles to his crockery shop and gift centre at 10 Number Stop at least four days a week. Till some years back, he lived in the Old City and used to pedal about 13 km every day to his shop. I have been cycling for 17 years, he says.

Forty-seven-year-old Mahesh Khurana also uses a bicycle to commute from his residence at Bharti Niketan to his shop in New Market at least three days a week. I have lost 10 kg since I began cycling, he says. On his way Khurana also picks up plastic waste lying on the road.