World Autistic Pride Day Today: Look Beyond And See Someone Special | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parents of autistic teens from the city say that they feel proud that people know them as the parents of their children, rather than vice versa.

Autism or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a condition that affects how individuals interact and communicate with others.

On the eve of World Autistic Pride Day, mothers of children with autism talked to Free Press. Excerpts

Very sharp memory

Kavita Agarwal, a homemaker and her businessman husband, first realised that their elder son, Hardik, was different when he was a little older than two years.

He had difficulty in talking and understanding. He was diagnosed as autistic. Counselling sessions, therapies and medications followed.

Now, Hardik is 19 and has cleared the Class 12 examination from National Institute of Open Schooling after studying up to Class 10 in a normal school. He is doing well in athletics and football. He won a bronze medal in the national athletics championship held in Rohtak, Haryana.

His team won gold in the Special Bharat Olympics football tournament at Gwalior. He has a very sharp memory. Today, we are known as Hardik's parents. I am so proud of him, says Kavita.

Family that never gave up

Daksh Wanve was studying in a normal school but was not able to cope with the studies. He sometimes behaved awkwardly. And it seems that he was slipping into depression.

His parents took him to Umang Social Welfare Society where it was discovered he was autistic. Therapy and counselling sessions began and Daksh, now 18, has cleared the Class 12 examination and is a singer.

He has won prizes in many singing competitions, including a recent one organised by the Rotary Club.

There were challenges at every step. He was compared with other children and then comments were made.

But we ignored them and we did not allow him to feel that he was abnormal in any manner, says his mother Manisha, who runs a shop at home.

Scores above 90%

11-year-old Rushil Dhoot was diagnosed as autistic when he was four. He was enrolled at pre-school and teachers complained that he doesn't make eye contact and behaves differently.

His parents took him to ACT2Enable (Aadhaar Counselling and Therapy Council). We admitted him to a normal school, says his mother, Meenakshi.

After sessions that lasted for two years, he began showing improvement. His language improved and he began interacting with his classmates. He now studies in Class 5 at a leading private school in the city.

He is about to complete a six-year Abacus course, scores above 90% in exams and takes part in extra-curricular activities. He plays synthesiser and wins prizes in inter-school competitions.