World AIDS Day 2020: Pregnant women deprived of syphilis test in MP

Women constitute the largest segment of the AIDS-infected population in Madhya Pradesh. But, while there are campaigns and drives to cover and test HIV prevalence in all the key risk groups, pregnant women have failed to make it into the mainstream in most districts of the state.

The State AIDS Control Society issued a report based on the study of data from the health management information system and strategic information management system of the National AIDS Control Organisation for the period between April 2019 and March 2020.

On the issue of elimination of mother-to-child transmission, the report says 0.98% mothers with an ante-natal care profile are syphilis-prevalent, whereas only 0.93% female sex workers with ante-natal care are HIV-prevalent.