Woman held for impersonating a candidate in nursing exam

On inspecting Kumari’s admit card, the inspector found that the photo on the card is in stark contrast with the face of the actual candidate.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Representative Image |
Bhopal: A woman was arrested for allegedly impersonating a nursing student and appearing in the exam on her behalf, the police said on Friday.

Govindpura police station in-charge Ashok Singh Parihar said that the woman impersonating as nursing student in the exam has been identified as Jyoti Chourey (18). He continued by saying that Chourey was found to be appearing in the GNM first year exams in place of the actual candidate, identified as Kavita Kumari, a student of Batra college in Mandideep.

The complainant in the case, Dr Jitendra Mahor, is a professor at Kasturba college, where the exam was conducted. On inspecting Kumari’s admit card, he found that the photo on the card is in stark contrast with the face of the actual candidate. Dr Mahor pulled up Chourey and took her to the exam cell, where she confessed to appearing in place of Kumari for the exams.

Following which, Dr Mahor approached the Govindpura police and registered a complaint against both Kumari and Chourey. The police have summoned the duo and are questioning them in this regard, in-charge Parihar said.

