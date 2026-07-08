Woman Delivers Babies In Autorickshaw In MP's Mandla; All Four Newborns Die -- Video | Representative Image

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly gave birth to quadruplets in an auto-rickshaw on her way to hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Tuesday. All newborns died.

The incident happened in Naigaon under the jurisdiction of Bichhiya Police Station in Mandla.

According to the report, the woman is identified as Rajni Singaram, wife of Ganesh Singaram, resident of Naigaon.

Mandla, Madhya Pradesh-



Woman delivers 4 babies in autorickshaw, all newborns die; kin blame lack of ambulance.



District Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr D J Mohanty said that Rajni Singaram, a resident of Naigaon, was brought to government health centre in Ghuthas by… pic.twitter.com/vkg7tADaar — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 8, 2026

Family alleges negligence; Doc says babies were premature

The family alleged that due to the non-availability of the ambulance, timely medical help could not be provided, which could have saved the lives of the children.

District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr D.J. Mohanty told PTI that the babies were premature.

"Rajni was first taken to the government health centre in Ghuthas. When her condition worsened, she was referred to the Bichhiya Community Health Centre. She delivered the quadruplets in an autorickshaw on the way. The babies, three girls and one boy, were born prematurely, weighing around 1.5 kg each," the CMHO said.

Rajni's husband, Ganesh Singaram, alleged that he called the emergency ambulance service, but received no response. He was forced to take his wife to the hospital in an auto.

According to the health department, the babies died due to a 7-month premature birth and immaturity. Rajni has been admitted to the Bichhiya Community Health Centre and is out of danger.

Mandla District Collector Rahul Namdev Dhote stated that he has not yet received any complaints in this matter.

If a complaint is received, the incident will be investigated, and appropriate action will be taken.

The victim's husband said, 'If the ambulance had been received on time, our four children would have been alive today'