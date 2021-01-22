Wipro Group to set up Software Development Centre in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A Software Development Centre of the Wipro Group will be set up in Bhopal, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday. The chief minister has discussed education plans with Azim Premji through video-conferencing.

The chief minister said that Wipro chief Azim Premji is doing unique work in the field of social service, besides the field of industry. His social services can be considered an example and a role model. The initiative taken by the Azim Premji Foundation for establishment of a university in Madhya Pradesh is commendable. For this, the government of Madhya Pradesh will extend all possible support to the foundation. Along with this, the Wipro Group’s consent to set up a software development centre in Bhopal is of great importance for the state.

The chief minister discussed about Premji’s partnership in the implementation of education schemes, New Education Policy, establishment of a model Anganwadi in Bal Bhavan and eradication of malnutrition in the state. More employment is being generated for youths through skill development in the state. Such development centres will go a long way in providing more opportunities to youths in the IT sector. In the discussion, Premji said that Madhya Pradesh would get full cooperation from the Wipro Group.

The Azim Premji Foundation (APF) in Bhopal has been allotted 50 acres for the university. Its first phase will start soon. The goal is to start the university in the next 18 months. This university will emerge as an important institution in the field of higher education in Bhopal.