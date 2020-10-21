Will MP govt cap Remdesivir’s price to check overcharging, shortage?

The Government has not taken any decision on fixing the price of vital Remdesivir injection as the Covid-19 patients being treated at state-run medical facilities are not being administered the injections. With the government not intervening, the drug manufacturing companies are minting money by selling the drug at price as high as Rs 5000.
Remdesivir, a costly and a vital anti viral medicine is being sold in open market at price range between Rs 2800 and Rs 5,500 depending on companies. As per the health expert, on an average each severely sick Covid -19 patient may require six Remdesivir vials for completion of the treatment.
In Maharashtra, the state worst affected by coronavirus, the government has capped the price of the injection at Rs 2,300.
Some of the companies have come up with the injections in generic form and are selling it at reasonable rates, however, some companies have priced per vial as high as Rs 5500.
However, the Chemist and Druggist association, which claims to be a watchdog, has said that it strictly monitors rates of Remdesivir injections.
Medical Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia said, “Government hospitals do not have Remdesivir injection as the government has not started purchasing. And for this reason the price of the injection is not fixed in the state. In private hospitals, and druggists, are selling injections from Rs 2,800 to Rs 5,500 depending on brand and manufacturing companies.” The injections are available in the market and as such there is no shortage, he added.
All India Chemist and Druggist association general secretary Rajesh Singhal said, “We try our level best to ensure proper availability of Remdesivir injection for the corona patients. Its price varies from company to company but it is available in market. There is no shortage of this injection for the corona patients. We also keep monitoring the prices tag so it should not be sold at inflated rates.”
