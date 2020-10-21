Will MP govt cap Remdesivir’s price to check overcharging, shortage?

The Government has not taken any decision on fixing the price of vital Remdesivir injection as the Covid-19 patients being treated at state-run medical facilities are not being administered the injections. With the government not intervening, the drug manufacturing companies are minting money by selling the drug at price as high as Rs 5000.

Remdesivir, a costly and a vital anti viral medicine is being sold in open market at price range between Rs 2800 and Rs 5,500 depending on companies. As per the health expert, on an average each severely sick Covid -19 patient may require six Remdesivir vials for completion of the treatment.

In Maharashtra, the state worst affected by coronavirus, the government has capped the price of the injection at Rs 2,300.

Some of the companies have come up with the injections in generic form and are selling it at reasonable rates, however, some companies have priced per vial as high as Rs 5500.