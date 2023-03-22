'Will end Gunda Raj', says Bhopal's new commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra

Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IPS Harinarayan Chari Mishra took charge as the new police commissioner of Bhopal on Wednesday. Talking to the media later, he said that the police will not spare the criminals and will end the 'Gunda Raj in Bhopal, as have done in Indore."

Taking stock of the law and order situation in the city from the officials, Mishra said that police is continuously updating their ways to fight off crime with changing times.

“We are working to deal with criminals more strictly, simultaneously adapting a sensitive approach towards general public. Along with this, direct communication with the general public, better sensitivity towards crimes mainly against women apart from strict action against criminals will be the priority of the police.”

He also talked about giving priority to the safety of senior citizens as he did during his earlier tenure as the police commissioner of Indore.

Mishra vs land mafia

Harinarayan Chari Mishra, an IPS officer of 2003 batch, had taken some major steps as the Indore Deputy Inspector General (DIG). During his tenure, several houses belonging to the land mafia and the miscreants who acquired property illegally were demolished.

Mishra has also served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Balaghat and Khandwa.

