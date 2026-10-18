Where Have 8.6 Lakh Students Gone? MP School Enrolment Drops 6%, Officials In 10 Districts Get Notices | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Schools across the state have recorded 8.6 lakh fewer students enrolled in Classes 1 to 12 in the current academic session compared with the previous year, raising concerns over student retention and the updating of school records.

According to Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) data as of October 13, the state's enrolment fell from 1.42 crore in 2025-26 to 1.34 crore in 2026-27, a decline of around 6 per cent.

The State Education Centre has issued show-cause notices to district project coordinators (DPCs) of 10 districts over low enrolment figures.

The notices have been issued to officials in Mauganj, Rewa, Vidisha, Maihar, Ratlam, Morena, Dhar, Barwani, Satna and Ashoknagar.

The District Education Centre has directed schools to update the status of children listed in the drop box for the 2023-24 to 2026-27 sessions and complete the process of importing and enrolling them within the stipulated deadline. Officials have warned of disciplinary action if the work remains incomplete.

Mauganj records 90% transition

Mauganj has recorded the lowest transition percentage in the district-wise data, with enrolment falling from 1,20,326 in 2025-26 to 1,07,759 in 2026-27. The difference stands at 12,567 students, with only 90 per cent of the previous year's enrolment reflected in the current figures.

Alirajpur recorded a decline of 15,490 students, from 1,64,948 to 1,49,458, with a transition rate of 91 per cent. Ashoknagar reported 14,653 fewer students, taking its enrolment from 1,64,566 to 1,49,913, also recording a 91 per cent transition rate.

Shivpuri reported a gap of 27,404 students, with enrolment dropping from 3,55,957 to 3,28,553. Guna recorded 19,505 fewer students, falling from 2,57,278 to 2,37,773. Both districts recorded a transition rate of 92 per cent.

Rajgarh reported a decline of 23,796 students, while Jhabua recorded a gap of 21,399. Sheopur had 10,122 fewer students in the current enrolment figures.

Bhopal has 20,347 fewer students

Bhopal recorded a decline of 20,347 students, with enrolment dropping from 5,22,518 in 2025-26 to 5,02,171 in 2026-27. Despite the decline, the district recorded a transition rate of 96 per cent, placing it among the districts with higher transition percentages.

Indore, the state's largest district in terms of recorded enrolment in the data, reported 7,38,341 students in 2026-27 against 7,71,101 in the previous session. The gap stands at 32,760 students, but the district recorded a transition rate of 96 per cent.

Mandla, Anuppur record highest transition

Among districts with higher transition rates, Mandla and Anuppur recorded 97 per cent each. Mandla's enrolment fell from 1,88,375 to 1,82,277, a difference of 6,098 students. Anuppur recorded 3,968 fewer students, with enrolment declining from 1,23,151 to 1,19,183.

Narsinghpur recorded a transition rate of 96 per cent, with a gap of 7,911 students. Balaghat also recorded 96 per cent, with 10,558 fewer students than the previous year.