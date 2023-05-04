Weather Update: More rain, hail likely in Bhopal division

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More rain and hail are likely to occur in the state in next 24 hours. An alert was issued for rain and hail in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, according to meteorological department. The state recorded 458% more rainfall than normal from May 1 to May 3. The state recorded 63mm while normal rainfall is 11 mm, which comes to 458% more rainfall in three days. An orange alert has been issued for rain and hail in Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla district in next 24 hours.

Similarly, yellow alert was issued for rain, hail and lightning in Rewa, Sagar, Shahdol, Narmadapura, Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal divisions and districts like Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Indore, Shajapur, Agar, Dindori, Katni, Balaghat, Jabalpur. Cyclonic circulation exists over south Haryana. A western disturbance is over Ladakh and adjoining areas.

A trough is extending from central parts of Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu. A cyclonic circulation is over South interior Karnataka. A cyclonic circulation is expected to develop over south-east Bay of Bengal around May 6. Under its influence, a low-pressure area will form in next 48 hours. In last 24 hours, state received light to moderate rain. In last 24 hours, Anuppur recorded 60 mm rainfall while Sohagpur, Devendra Nagar, Narayanganj, Kewalari and Lavkushnagar recorded 40 mm rainfall each.