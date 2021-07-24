Weather update: Light to moderate rain with heavy to very heavy spells in isolated parts may occur in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Heavy rain continued to lash Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Five persons were killed and 18 were injured due to lightning in Panna. Earlier, two persons were killed due to lightning in Panna. Similarly, one person had drowned in Chhindwara, as per government officials.

Alert for heavy to very heavy rain has been issue in Hoshangabsad division and districts like Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Mandla, Umaria, Dindori, Jabalpur, Mandla. Besides, warning has been issue for heavy rain in Bhopal, Rajgarh, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Anuppur, Shahdol, Seoni, Balaghat and Sagar.

In Bhopal, water level of Upper Lake increased with two days of rain. Upper Lake’s present level is 1658.10 feet while Full Tank level is 1666.80ft. The rain increased water level by 2 feet.

SS Solanki from State Disaster Management said no casualty has been reported so far in Madhya Pradesh due to heavy rain. “But if heavy rain continues for next couple of days, small tributaries get flooded and then chances arise for mishaps specially when bikers try to cross overflowing culverts,” he added.

As per meteorological department, the well-marked low-pressure area is now lying over north Chhattisgarh, adjoining parts of Jharkhand and Odisha. Monsoon trough is passing through Shivpuri, Satna and then southeast to Central Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation is over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining area. Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells occurred over Madhya Pradesh. During next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with heavy to very heavy spells of rain may occur over Madhya Pradesh.