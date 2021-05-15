Watch videos: College student jumps into Upper Lake in Bhopal as brother refuses to buy her new mobile phone, saved

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Irked by her brother’s refusal to buy a new mobile phone for her, a college student jumped into Upper Lake from VIP road side here on Saturday morning.

However, her brother, who also reached there as he was searching for her, also jumped into the lake and saved her. The girl, who was unconscious at the time she was taken out from water, is undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital. Her condition is said to be stable.

Police said that the statement of the girl is yet to be registered. Any action will be taken only after her statement.

Sources said that the girl, 21, is a B Com first year student. She along with her family lives at Raukhedi in Gandhi Nagar area. She demanded a new mobile phone from her brother, who works with a private firm.

On Saturday, the duo had a heated exchange of words over the issue and brother, 24, refused to buy her a phone. This irked the girl to the extent that she left home and reached VIP Road. She later jumped into the Upper Lake.

Earlier, the girl tried to swim but couldn't. The onlookers, who also captured video, were constantly asking the girl to move her hands and legs.