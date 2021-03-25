Watch video: Tigress translocated from Odisha to Madhya Pradesh's Kanha reserve

A petition was also filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and the court last year directed to bring back the tigress to Kanha for training, he said. A team of officials and a veterinary doctor went to Satkosia and brought the big cat back to Mukki range of KTR, the official said.

On Thursday morning, the forest staff closely monitored the tigress' activities and found her healthy and active, he said, adding that the animal will be released into the natural environment after some time.

(With inputs from agencies)