Watch video: Family members, relatives dance in funeral procession of 100-year-old tribal man in Dhar

Dhar/ Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Ghazab hai, sabse ajab hai'. This is the tagline of the state tourism board to promote the state’s tourism, tradition and culture.

It also seems to be fit for a recent incident that occurred at a tribal dominated village of Dhar district, where family members, relatives and others carrying the body of a 100-year-old man danced to the tune of a folk music and were in a delightful mood. They also sang tribal songs.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

They did this not because they wanted to do it, but it is their tradition. As per their tradition, if a person who completes 100-years and dies, family and relatives take him or her funeral procession like a wedding procession.

According to reports, Jam Singh Bhanwar, a resident of Devipura Bhuvada village of Tirla block of Dhar district, died six days ago.

His family members claimed that he had completed 100-years and also saw his fifth generation.

Therefore, the family decided to take out a funeral procession as per tribal tradition. They arranged dholak, majira and other tribal musical equipment and took out the last rites procession in style.

The villagers said that they heard about this tradition from their elders, but one of them witnessed it.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 05:42 PM IST