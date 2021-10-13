e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:54 PM IST

Watch video: Country has two laws one for Ajay Mishra another Aryan Khan, Ajay Singh

Singh was addressing a public gathering in Raigaon assembly constituency where bypolls is scheduled to held on October 30.
Staff Reporter
Ajay SIngh |

Ajay SIngh |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and former leader of Opposition, Ajay Singh has come out in favour of Aryan Khan (Son of Shahrukh Khan) who has been held in drug case.

Addressing a public rally in Raigaon in Satna district, Singh said that country has two laws. “No drugs were recovered from Aryan Khan but he has been denied bail. He cannot be confined legally. But there are two kinds of law in this country- one for Ajay Mishra (BJP leader) and another for Aryan Khan,” said Singh.

Congress leader said that Aryan was targeted for the reasons best known to everyone. Most of the youth today indulge in addiction. If you do not believe it, just see bottles of corex (cough syrup used as intoxicant) lying behind this building, said Singh.

Aryan Khan was arrested from a cruise along with several others on allegations of having and consuming drugs. Since then a debate has started on the subject. It is for the first time that a Congress leader has come out in support of Aryan Khan.

Ajay Singh too has connection with Bollywood film industry as his Arunoday Singh too has done several movies and web series and is active in film industry.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:54 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal