Watch video: Congress workers stage demonstration on price rise issue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers led by Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath staged a demonstration outside Nath’s bungalow on Thursday to protest against price rise during the BJP government.

The Congress’ protest is a part of the party’s nationwide agitation on the price rise.

The party workers in Madhya Pradesh carried an LPG cylinder that they garlanded to suggest steep hike in the price of LPG and its getting out of reach of the common man.

Addressing the party workers Nath said there was constant increase in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.

He said, “When there is hike in price of diesel it affects every section of society. Vegetable price is going up because of increase in transportation cost. Our mothers and sisters are upset due to LPG price hike. We will stage protest in every district.”

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 02:17 PM IST