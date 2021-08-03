Watch: Two bridges in Datia wash away in overflowing Sindh River

"10 gates of Manikheda Dam have been opened, and the affected villages were alerted," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed earlier in the day. These bridges are among the three connecting the district to Gwalior, a major city in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident has brought the district administration and the police administration on toes. The public was completely barred from going on the bridge. The police administration has declared the bridge breakdown incident as a red alert in the area.

Not to be mentioned, the Madikheda Dam has been completely filled due to the continuous rain for the last 24 hours, due to which eight gates of the dam were opened and ten thousand cuesecs of water was released into the Sindh river.