WATCH: Thief Steals ₹1.70 Lakh From A Farmer At Punjab National Bank In MP's Kotwali

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A thief stole Rs 1 lakh 70 thousand from a farmer at a Punjab National Bank branch in Tigalia limits under Kotwali police station of Datia on Tuesday.

According to the information, the victim identified as Akhilesh Yadav had gone to deposit the credit card money where a thief stole the farmer’s money by cutting a hole in his bag with a blade.

The farmer realised about the theft when he reached the cash counter to deposit the money. The video of the incident was captured in CCTV.

As soon as the information was received, the Kotwali police reached the bank and started their investigation in the matter on the basis of CCTV footage.

