 WATCH: Government will take action against offensive web-series content, says CM Chouhan
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
MP: Government will take action against offensive web-series content, says CM Chouhan | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the state government would take suitable action against objectionable contents of web-series.

While addressing the devotees at TT Nagar Dussehra Maidan, Thakur raised the objections on the contents of web-series and demanded a ban on such series. The CM said that the state government is trying to take suitable action against such web series. He also said that his government had taken steps to close Ahatas in the state to discourage liquor consumption.

The CM expressed concern over the web-series and said it distracts our young generation. The CM also added that the Maharaj is reciting 'Bhagwat Katha' while he (CM) is giving Katha (lecture) on Ladli Behna.

