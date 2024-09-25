Warden Keeps Away From Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ Hostel At Night; Girls Feel Unsafe

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): The students living in the Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ Hostel run by the Education Department feel unsafe as there is nobody to look after them at night. The present warden visits the hostel only for a few hours in the day. But the students are left to the mercy of God at night.

According to rules of the Education Department, the warden should stay in the hostel at night. Inquiries have been set up several times, but the students are so scared that they cannot openly say anything to the inquiry officers. So, the truth is never revealed, sources said. The present hostel superintendent was found guilty of some irregularities after an inquiry conducted by the education department, and she was removed.

During the covid-19 pandemic, some irregularities were found in distribution of food, sources said. Similarly, two files in connection with payment of honourarium went missing, sources further said. But the warden was not removed. The students living in the hostel study in class nine and 12. They come to the city to study in government girls’ higher secondary school. The distance between the school and the hostel is three km. They feel unsafe when they go to school and return from there.

According to sources, neither the hostel warden nor any female staffer accompanies them to the school. As there is no vehicle from them, they walk up to the school and return to the hostel. When the issue was raised before sub-divisional magistrate Harshal Choudhary said that the warden should stay at the girls’ hostel at night according to rules, but if she fails to do that action would be taken.