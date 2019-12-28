Vyapam Scam: STF file FIR against three docs for forging docs

BHOPAL: STF has registered FIR against three doctors who deceitfully secured admissions on fake domicile documents and pursued medical course from Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal.

With the filing of the FIRs against three MBBS doctors, the multi crore Vyapam admission and recruitment scam has once again has come in prominence in the state and in coming time it may bring trouble to many big fish which were left out earlier.

Special Task Force (STF) , which investigated anomalies in the Vyapam scam till 2015, prima facie found the three medicos guilty of forging documents and filed three FIRs in different police stations and initiated a probe. The FIR has been registered FIR against Dr Sima Patel, who took admission in 2004; Dr Vikash Agrawal who got admission in 2005 and Dr Sitaram Sharma who had taken admission in 2009 through PMT.

All three medicos had taken admission in Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, belonged to other states but managed to secure admission on the basis of state quota by submitting false information and fake domicile certificate. Dr Sima Patel had got domicile certificate issued from Sagar, Dr Agrawal from Datia and Dr Sharma from Morena. STF ADG Ashok Awasthi said, “ Vyapam case has been handed over to CBI but no action was taken in the complaints made directly to STF. So STF will continue its probe into the complaints. STF has conducted investigations in 197 complaints and FIRs have been registered in three cases. ”

The multi crore Vypam scam, which was handed over to CBI in July 2015, had lost its steam but the assertion of the Congress government for further probe is giving sleepless nights to many.

In 2013, the then BJP government had handed over the inquiry into the Vyapam scam to the STF. However, two years later on the directions of the Supreme Court, it was transferred to the CBI. The agency has arrested many people in connection with the case and the probe is on.

The STF too swung into action after Kamal Nath-led government ordered in September,2019 to initiate probe in all complaints received in the case. STF has received 197 complaints and is conducting probe into them.