Villagers Allege Panchayat Irregularities, Demand Probe Into Four-Year Meeting Lapse In MP's Vidisha | FP photo

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): A group of villagers said the officials of the Paradh Gram Panchayat have not organised any meeting for over four years.

They submitted a memorandum to the Nayab Tehsilder, Doji Ram Ahirwar, alleging corruption in the Panchayat.

According to the memorandum, many irregularities took place in the development work and the villagers did not get the benefits of the government's welfare schemes.

They also alleged that the brother of Sarpanch actually managed the Panchayat.

Several financial irregularities also took place in the cowsheds managed by the Panchayat, the memorandum said.

According to the villagers, the Panchayat does not allow many people to keep their cows in the cowshed. They also alleged that the cows kept in the sheds do not get fodder and water.

The villagers further said the brothers, husbands, and sons worked on behalf of the elected women representatives.

According to the chief executive officer of the Janpad Panchayat, Ashish Agarwal, he will order a probe into the complaints and if the elected woman's brother found working on her behalf, he will take action.

He further said he would probe the irregularities in the cowshed, and those found guilty would face the music.