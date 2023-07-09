 Vidisha Double Suicide: Kamal Nath Visits Victim’s Mother In MP's Duparia; Assures Her Of Justice And Every Possible Assistance
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Acting upon Vidisha’s shocking incident of a father’s suicide after his daughter ended her life, Congress president Kamal Nath spoke to the wife of the deceased on Sunday.

Over a telephonic conversation with wife of Dhirendra Goswami, Nath expressed his condolences and assured her of support, justice and every possible kind of assistance.

The matter pertains to village Duparia of Shamshabad assembly of Vidisha district, where a girl, Rakhsa Goswami, had died on May 25 after accusing six men of molesting her.

The case was registred in Nateran police station under IPC section 306 and the accused Sudeep Dhakad was arrested.

Later, on Thursday, her father killed himself, after which an abetment to suicide case was registered against six persons at Vidisha Kotwali police station, the officials said.

Earlier, state home minister Narottam Mishra had also orderd a probe on this matter on Saturday.

