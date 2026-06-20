VIDEO: Water Leaks Inside Bikaner Express First AC Coach, Netizens Call It 'Splendid Shower Arrangement’ | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of water leaking inside the First AC coach of a Bikaner Express is going viral on social media on Saturday.

The video shows water flooding the passage outside the toilet and the entire coach. Netizens, on the other hand, flooded the comment section with sarcasm and termed the water leak as a ‘splendid shower arrangement.’

Watch the video here:

The video clearly shows water leaking from the coach’s roof, causing chaos inside. Railway staff can be seen using wipers to clear the water, while passengers appear visibly inconvenienced by the situation.

Congress takes a dig at Railway minister

The video was also shared by the official X handle of Indian National Congress who took a dig at the Central government and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In its post, Congress sarcastically called it a ‘new gift’ for rail passengers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying passengers can now ‘enjoy the shower’ to get relief from the summer heat.

नरेंद्र मोदी के मार्गदर्शन और रील मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव के नेतृत्व में रेल यात्रियों को मिली नई सौगात 👇



• ट्रेन के फर्स्ट AC कोच में झरने की व्यवस्था की गई है



भीषण गर्मी से निजात पाने के लिए यात्री झरने का आनंद उठा पाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/h9gkrGzwFJ — Congress (@INCIndia) June 19, 2026

He wrote, “Under the guidance of Narendra Modi and the leadership of Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a new gift has been provided to rail passengers. A shower facility has been arranged in the First AC coach of the train. To get relief from the scorching heat, passengers will be able to enjoy the shower.”

The incident has triggered criticism over railway maintenance and passenger facilities, while the video continues to circulate widely on social media.

Netizens comments

As the video went viral, netizens came-up with several creative comments.

One of the users satirically wrote, "Bharat mein vikas itni sarpat raftaar se daud raha hai ki ab kabu se bahar ho chuka hai."

Another user wrote, "Japan is truly going to feel jealous at our advancement!"

Another comment read, "AI hai ji... varna har train, railway station, airport par aisa kaise hota?"