Uttarakhand Bus Mishap: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets kin of victims, assures them of all help

Uttarakhand (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the relatives of Panna's pilgrims, who were injured in the accident in Uttarakhand and consoled them.

The CM in empathy with the family said, "Don't feel alone in this time of sorrow. We cannot bring back those who have gone, but we can share your sorrow. I and entire Madhya Pradesh are with the bereaved families. This is a very unfortunate accident."

The CM has been in constant touch with the Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami and also took stock of the facilities for the injured in Dehradun.

Taking to his twitter handle, the CM said, "I am with Pushkar Dhami ji. Both of us were in touch since 7 pm yesterday. The district administration immediately started relief and rescue operations under the direction of the Chief Minister. I am grateful to the local administration and residents that the bodies were taken out in the night and post-mortem was also done. The mortal remains of the pilgrims have been sent to Dehradun. It is our endeavor to get the body embalming there soon and take the body to the house with respect.

Notably, the CM visited the heart-rending bus accident site in Damta. Paying condolence to the departed soul, he said, "I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members and speedy recovery of the injured."

At least 25 pilgrims of Panna district, who went on pilgrimage to Chardham, died after the bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Sunday. The accident took place near Damta on Yamunotri National Highway. The condition of three pilgrims is said to be critical.

The bus left Haridwar at 10 am on Sunday. The accident took place on Yamunotri National Highway between Damta and Bernigad.

The bus was carrying over 30 passengers to Yamunotri, officials said.