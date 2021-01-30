Use latest technology to save Waqf properties and manage assets: MP Waqf Board

Bhopal: The state-level meeting of Waqf Committees from all districts was held on Saturday in which emphasis was given on how to save Waqf properties. The Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board concluded that the latest means of technology should be used to identify, mark and save Waqf properties.

Shahar Qazi, Bhopal, Mushtaq Ali Nadwi, who was present as the chief guest, said that the Waqf Board should ensure that its properties were made free from encroachments. Administrator of the State Waqf Board Dilip Yadav said that the board is making plans on how to secure its properties from encroachers and save them from usurpers.

Kit distributed

CEO of the State Waqf Board Jamil Khan said that an error that occurred during digitization of the Waqf records but it will be rectified. The CEO distributed a kit to representatives of the Waqf Committees from districts that contained information on the Waqf Act, various rules related to saving properties from encroachment and about the Waqf Board. “We believe in transparency and, therefore, we’ve provided all the information related to Waqf to you all. Moreover, the portal is also live and has a lot of information. The work related to updating of the portal is on,” said CEO Khan.

GIS/GPS survey

A project related to GIS/GPS survey of Waqf properties has begun. Properties will be identified and marked through GIS/GPS technology and assistance of the Union government will be taken for it. Representatives from the districts also came up with suggestions on how to increase income from Waqf properties and use it for people’s welfare.

Representative from Rajgarh, Ahtesham Siddiqui, impressed all with his presentation as he demonstrated how he had increased the income from Rs 16,000 per annum to Rs 50 lakh now. Siddiqui started an awareness campaign in the community and converted his area as ‘open defecation-free’, besides helping start-ups and educating women.