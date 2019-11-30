Urea shortage in MP, State govt assures of uninterrupted supply

BHOPAL: State government has woken up to reports emerging from various parts of the state about urea shortage and long queues of farmers to procure the fertilizer, even as BJP leaders started making it an issue.

After these developments, Chief Minister Kamal Nath had to assure the farmers of uninterrupted supply of urea. Campaign is already on to check black marketing and hoarding of urea, said Nath.

CM tweeted that farmers need not panic as state government is making all efforts to increase state’s quota of urea from the central government. The state government is ensuring regular supply of urea in proportion to what it is getting from the centre.

Later in the evening, agriculture minister Sachin Yadav gave detailed account of urea supply in state. He said that 5.84 lakh metric ton of urea had been supplied to farmers for the Rabi season. Last year only 5.16 ton urea was supplied in the same tenure.

Yadav said that more than 8 lakh metric ton has been supplied this year in comparison to 7.22 lakh ton last year which is 78,000 ton more than previous year. In addition, 2.16 lakh ton of urea is available that ensures regular supply to farmers.

Agriculture minister said that 17 rakes of urea are in transit and will be supplied to 25 districts. Another 4.25 lakh metric ton of urea is expected in the month of December. Urea supply in all districts has been made more compared to previous year.

Yadav said that officials of district administration and agriculture department are constantly monitoring stock of urea in shops through Integrated Fertilizer Management System (IFMS).

Govt assures:

17 rakes of urea in transit to be supplied to 25 districts

4.25 lakh metric ton of urea is expected in December

5.84 lakh metric ton of urea supplied to farmers for the Rabi season, last year only 5.16 ton urea was supplied during the same period, says agriculture minister Sachin Yadav.

Check on black marketing: Under campaign against black marketing, action has been taken in 802 cases where irregularities were found in stocks besides FIR has been lodged against 6 urea traders. About 8,933 godowns were checked in past 14 days.

