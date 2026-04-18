Urban Development & Housing Department Notifies Bhopal Metropolitan Region; 2,510 Villages From Six Districts Included | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Development and Housing Department has issued a gazette notification for the Bhopal Metropolitan Region, covering 2,510 villages across six districts including Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Sehore, Rajgarh, Raisen, and Vidisha.

As many as 527 villages from the Bhopal district alone have been included in the region, which spans a total area of 13,000 square kilometres.

Following the notification, the department is set to form a planning committee and a metropolitan authority.

A senior official stated that further work will be carried out under the Madhya Pradesh Mahanagar Kshetra Niyojan evam Vikas Adhiniyam, which mandates the formation of a Metropolitan Planning Committee and the constitution of a Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The planning process will focus on ensuring growth and development through a comprehensive metropolitan plan.

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) model will be employed to attract private investment. Key focus areas include infrastructure development, transportation, and allied activities to ensure uniform economic growth and boost local earnings.

BHOPAL METROPOLITAN REGION: AT A GLANCE

The Scope

* Total Area: 13,000 square kilometres.

* Total Villages: 2,510 villages across six districts.

* Bhopal Contribution: 527 villages from Huzur, Berasia, and Kolar tehsils.

* Key Villages: Tumda, Uthkheda, Thuakheda, Sumer, Sukhi Sevaniya, Misrod, and Khajuri Kalan.

Governance Framework

* Metropolitan Planning Committee: Led by a Chairperson and a Member Secretary; responsible for the draft development and investment plan.

* Development Authority: Chaired by the Chief Minister; includes ministers of Urban Development, Revenue, and Panchayat departments. It will manage the Metropolitan Land Bank.

* Transport Authority: Will oversee the implementation of traffic and transportation measures across various agencies.

Legal Foundation

* Act: Madhya Pradesh Mahanagar Kshetra Niyojan evam Vikas Adhiniyam (Notified September 2025).

* Objectives: Land acquisition, unified transport management, and the levy of development and user charges.