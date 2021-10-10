UPSC Prelims Exam 2021: 8500 candidates to take exam at 32 centers in Gwalior; Enter 30 mins prior to exam; All electronic devices banned

With all Covid norms in place, UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) prelims exam is going to be held on Sunday. Over 8500 candidates will be appearing for the exam in 32 centers in Gwalior.

Few guidelines have been set for the students appearing for the exam:

- Carry any photo ID with the admit card: Photo ID can also be an Aadhar card, Voter ID etc.

- Entry will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam; Candidate will have to reach the exam center 30 minutes prior to the exam.

- Answer with a pen other than a black ballpoint pen will not be evaluated.

- Wearing of face cover or mask is mandatory

- The student should not carry a mobile phone, smartwatch, Bluetooth, pen drive, or any other electronic device. If any device is found during the examination, the candidate will be banned for upcoming examinations with disciplinary action.

- Normal wristwatch will be allowed to be carried in the examination hall.

To keep the security system on the mark, high-quality jammers have been installed at all the centers in Gwalior. The district administration and police officials have reached all the centers and finalised the preparations for the UPSC pre-exam. A heavy police force, including women police, will be deployed at each center.

The exam will be held in two shifts

- First session is from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.

- Second session is from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

- 8500 candidates will be involved in 32 centers.

- Entry must be taken 30 minutes in advance.

