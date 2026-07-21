Unrecognised BEMS Degrees Still Issued In Bhopal Despite Government Ban | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite repeated government clarifications that Electrohomeopathy has no legal recognition in Madhya Pradesh, a Bhopal-based council continues to issue Bachelor of Electro Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BEMS) degrees and register practitioners.

The issue resurfaced during the Assembly session, where the government reiterated that Electrohomeopathy is not a recognised system of medicine. It said the BEMS degree is invalid and its holders cannot practise medicine or use the prefix “Dr.”

The Council of Electro Homeopathic System of Medicine, operating from MP Nagar, claims it has functioned since 1982 and registered 20,000 to 25,000 practitioners. A Free Press visit found the office operating from a single room near Chittod Complex.

Last year, the AYUSH Department told the Assembly the council was not recognised by either the state government or the department.

An inspection on Jan 8 reportedly found neither a college nor a council functioning at the listed address. However, complaints allege it continues to issue back-dated BEMS degrees and register practitioners.

MLA seeks action

Baihar MLA Sanjay Uikey raised the issue in the Assembly, alleging unauthorised functioning of the council and misuse of BEMS qualifications to run clinics. He said complaints filed with the AYUSH and Public Health and Medical Education departments in March are yet to see any reported action.

No legal status

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also clarified that Electrohomeopathy is not a recognised system of medicine and that Electrohomeopathy colleges, councils and BEMS degrees have no statutory recognition.

Council dodges recognition query

Speaking to Free Press, Dinesh Joshi, a BEMS practitioner associated with the council's Bhopal and Ujjain offices, said admission to the BEMS course was open to anyone and that he had obtained his degree from the same council.

However, when asked about the state's refusal to recognise BEMS, he disconnected the call. Other office-bearers did not respond to queries.