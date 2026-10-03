Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Inaugurate Five-Day Exhibition On New Criminal Laws In Bhopal On October 3 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a five-day exhibition on the new criminal justice codes at BHEL Dussehra Ground on Saturday. The exhibition, which will continue till Oct 7, aims to raise public awareness about the new laws through live demonstrations and displays, officials said on Friday.

The exhibition will feature live demonstrations of modern and scientific investigation systems in line with the new criminal justice codes. Another highlight will be the presentation of the entire process from scientific evidence collection to solving a crime.

The exhibition will explain the technical testing of collected evidence and recovered clues, as well as the process of matching them using available police systems.

Modern investigation systems will be showcased through 3D models of crime scenes, digital displays, videos and live demonstrations. A live demonstration of evidence collection and scientific investigation at a crime scene will be a major attraction.

Citizens will also be informed about the 'Safe Click Campaign' for cybersecurity and the online 'e-Zero FIR' facility.

Additionally, the police's citizen-centric role will be highlighted through public awareness campaigns such as 'Operation Muskaan', Women's Help Desks and 'Say No to Drugs'.

Live digital quizzes based on the new justice codes will also be organised for citizens and students.