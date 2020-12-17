UNICEF India Child Protection Chief to address CIIS meet today

Bhopal: Soledad Herrero, Chief of Child Protection, UNICEF India will speak on Children’s Right to Online Protection on Thursday from 1 pm to 1.40 pm.

It is part of the Cybercrime Investigation & Intelligence Summit (CIIS) 2020, a virtual summit being organised from December 8 to 18 for the capacity building of law enforcement agencies in India. It is being organised by Madhya Pradesh Police, with UNICEF as a technical partner. This is the second edition of the summit after the first Summit was organised in September 2019.