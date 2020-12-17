UNICEF India Child Protection Chief to address CIIS meet today

Bhopal: Soledad Herrero, Chief of Child Protection, UNICEF India will speak on Children’s Right to Online Protection on Thursday from 1 pm to 1.40 pm.
It is part of the Cybercrime Investigation & Intelligence Summit (CIIS) 2020, a virtual summit being organised from December 8 to 18 for the capacity building of law enforcement agencies in India. It is being organised by Madhya Pradesh Police, with UNICEF as a technical partner. This is the second edition of the summit after the first Summit was organised in September 2019.
CIIS 2020 aims to provide exclusive training on Cybercrime related modules to the police, prosecution and judiciary, and other interested parties from all the states/UTs. National and international experts on various subjects related to cybercrime, including Open Source Intelligence, Deep Web Scraping, Digital Surveillance, Analysis of Encrypted Communications, Darknets, Dark Markets, and others have been speaking at the summit Online safety is a critical child rights challenge, particularly with increased digital access by children for education, entertainment, and other purposes, during COVID lockdown.