Umaria: Tiger cub found dead in BTR; territorial fight suspected

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger cub was found dead in the buffer zone of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Umaria district, officials said on Sunday.

The BTR officials believe that it died following a territorial fight. According to officials, a forest patrolling team on Saturday spotted the carcass of the feline, nearly 11 months' old, in Majhauli beat of Manpur buffer area.

The carcass was found after forest officials launched a search following information about suspected territorial fight in the area during the past couple of days, the official said.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve's deputy director Lavit Bharati said on Sunday that prima facie, the tiger's death was caused due to the territorial fight with another big cat. Further investigation is underway, he added.

After an autopsy, the carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines and its viscera was sent to the laboratories at Sagar and Jabalpur for examination, Bharati said.

This is the first tiger death in Madhya Pradesh this year.

According to the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh was home to 526 tigers, the highest in any state of the country.

Madhya Pradesh has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:49 AM IST