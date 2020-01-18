Uganda man clones ATM card, dupes man of Rs 16 L

BHOPAL: Cyber police arrested a Uganda based man for duping people cloning their ATM cards. The accused has been as identified as 23-year-old Mukasa Andrew.

He was held from Bengaluru after a complaint was filed by a resident in Madhya Pradesh with the cyber cell. The complainant informed his bank about withdrawal of Rs 16 lakh from his account, without his knowledge.

The accused used an ATM machine in Amaltas area of Katara Hills for fraud in 2019. A probe by the bank confirmed that the ATM card of the complainant was used for the fraud. Later, a complaint was filed with the cyber cell. According to the police the accused had come to India on a student Visa to pursue a course of BCA in Bengaluru.

The cops are yet to confirm whether he was actually a student that his Visa states, or he had only come for the fraud.Police claimed that he had done several frauds outside the state as well.