Two Yardsticks? PHQ Awaits Nod As SAF, FSL Get Recruitment Go-Ahead

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Armed Force (SAF) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have been given the go-ahead for recruitment; however, the police headquarters (PHQ) is still waiting for a nod to issue the police constable recruitment 2026 notifications. It seems that the government is using two different yardsticks on personnel recruitment.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has currently put a hold on a proposal submitted by the PHQ to recruit 7,500 police personnel. However, two specific branches of the police - the SAF and the FSL - have been granted permission to conduct their own recruitment examinations to fill vacant posts.

Moreover, the SAF and the FSL have been permitted to recruit their personnel independently, but as far as the recruitment of police constables is concerned, the Employee Selection Board (ESB) will conduct the examinations. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced in August 2025 the establishment of the Police Recruitment Board to ensure smooth, transparent and faster hiring, but things have not moved in this direction so far.

The PHQ had recently sent a proposal to the government seeking to fill 7,500 posts. The GAD returned the file, seeking clarifications regarding several queries. The GAD has asked the PHQ to provide a complete record of orders issued over the past decades regarding vacant posts, as well as concrete justifications for the necessity of recruiting such a large number of personnel simultaneously.

Queries answered: DIG

DIG (Selection and Recruitment) Virendra Singh said that the response to queries raised by the General Administration Department (GAD) has been sent back and the government will now take a decision accordingly.