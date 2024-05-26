 Two SAF Constables Die After Consuming Alcohol In MP's Chhindwara
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalTwo SAF Constables Die After Consuming Alcohol In MP's Chhindwara

Two SAF Constables Die After Consuming Alcohol In MP's Chhindwara

Constables Daniram Uikey (55) and Premlal Kakodia (50) of the 8th battalion of the SAF consumed beer on Saturday night.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Two personnel of the Madhya Pradesh police's Special Armed Force (SAF) died after consuming alcohol in Chhindwara district, police said on Sunday.

Constables Daniram Uikey (55) and Premlal Kakodia (50) of the 8th battalion of the SAF consumed beer on Saturday night, Kotwali police station in-charge Umesh Golhani said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Cooler Demand Heats Up, Sales Up 60% In 7 Days; ACs Not Far Behind
article-image

The duo started vomiting and were taken to hospital, where Uikey died immediately, and Kakodia died during treatment on Sunday morning, he said.

While the exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report arrives, a case has been registered, and a probe has been initiated, the official said.

(More details awaited)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Police Officials Make Surprise Inspection After CM Mohan Yadav's Directives

MP: Police Officials Make Surprise Inspection After CM Mohan Yadav's Directives

Two SAF Constables Die After Consuming Alcohol In MP's Chhindwara

Two SAF Constables Die After Consuming Alcohol In MP's Chhindwara

MP: Fruit Vendor Tortured By Police On Suspicion Of Theft; Officers Suspended On Grounds Of False...

MP: Fruit Vendor Tortured By Police On Suspicion Of Theft; Officers Suspended On Grounds Of False...

MP Weather Update: Red Alert Issued In 10 Districts, Including Ujjain And Ratlam, As 'Nautapa'...

MP Weather Update: Red Alert Issued In 10 Districts, Including Ujjain And Ratlam, As 'Nautapa'...

Sidhi College Girls’ Rape: CM Mohan Yadav Orders SIT Probe; Bulldozers Run Over House Of Accused...

Sidhi College Girls’ Rape: CM Mohan Yadav Orders SIT Probe; Bulldozers Run Over House Of Accused...