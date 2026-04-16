Two Buses Collide Head-On On National Highway 552 In Morena, Over 20 Passengers Injured

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two speeding buses collided head-on on National Highway 552 in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. The collision's impact was so severe that it injured over two dozen people.

The accident occurred near Ratirampura on National Highway 552, situated along Ambah Road in the Morena district.

The injured include a significant number of women and children.

Preliminary information indicates that the driver of one of the buses fell asleep, causing the accident. The collision's impact was so severe that it extensively damaged the front sections of both buses.

Upon receiving news of the incident, locals and the police rushed to the scene, where the injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

After the accident, there was chaos at the spot, and the passengers started screaming. People present nearby immediately started relief work and took the injured out of the buses. Dial 112, and the ambulance was informed.

All the injured passengers were immediately taken to the district hospital of Morena, where their treatment is going on.

On receiving the information, the police also reached the spot and controlled the situation. Due to the accident, traffic on the route was disrupted for some time, which was later made normal.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Ten Die In Bus-Truck Head-On Collision In Chhindwara

A similar case of a head-on collision was reported. Ten people died when a bus carrying around 40 passengers, returning from a chief minister's programme held in Chhindwara, collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Semeria Hanuman Temple in Mehkhera area of Chhindwara district. The passengers were returning from Chorai to Umranala after attending the programme.